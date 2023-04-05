poll — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen would beat Emmanuel Macron if the presidential election of last year were repeated now, a shock poll suggested Wednesday on the eve of fresh protests against the government’s pension reform.

The survey from the Elabe group for the BFM TV channel indicated Le Pen would score 55 percent and President Macron 45 percent if they faced each other in a run-off vote.

Last April, Macron defeated Le Pen by a margin of 58.5 percent to 41.5 percent to become the first French president to win a second term in two decades.

“Emmanuel Macron would struggle to retain his electorate, only seven out of 10 would vote for him again under this hypothesis,” Bernard Sananes, head of Elabe, told BFM. “And the blocking vote (against the far-right) would be much lower.”

He said Le Pen’s gains were “spectacular” and “she would progress in all electoral categories.”

Sananes stressed that the polling was hypothetical and the results should not be…