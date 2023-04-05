Seme Customs records drop in Q1 revenue | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command, said it recorded a shortfall in foreign trade in the first quarter.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Command, Dera Nnadi, who disclosed this yesterday, said the command generated a total of N350 million in revenue from imports, noting that the amount is N150.1 million or 23.09 per cent short of N455 million realised in 2022.

According to him, the command facilitated the movement of 425 trucks with fees amounting to N314.7 million in its Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) as well as 412 baggage declarations with duty amounting to N58.8 million.

He said the items imported under this arrangement include food products and beverages produced within the sub-region.

Nnadi said the deficit could be attributed to the lull in business activities owing to the scarcity of cash and the wait-and-see posture that preceded the general elections.

He said the economic policy of the Republic of Benin…