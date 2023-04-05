Somalia: $2.6 billion appeal to aid millions still on the brink of famine | The Guardian Nigeria News

New York, USA, 5 April 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-The UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, made a passionate appeal for sustained support for the country’s most vulnerable on Wednesday, where climate shocks and protracted conflict have created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

“Somalia teetered on the brink of famine in recent months due to an historic drought characterized by five consecutive poor rainy seasons,” Mr. Abdelmoula said in Geneva. “The crisis is far from over – needs remain high and urgent. Some of the most affected areas continue to face the risk of famine.”

In March, seasonal rains led to flooding, and the deaths of 21 people, displacing over 100,000.

Due to high rainfall in the Ethiopian highlands, the Shabelle and Juba rivers could overflow, leading to flooded farmland, he warned.

However, rains in Somalia itself, are expected to underperform and are unlikely to be sufficient to…