The journey so far — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It is no longer news that the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) facilitated the training of about 3,300 youths under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP) starting in 2021. The plan was to train these youths in modern technology-driven agrifood systems and provide them with enterprise support. While the training for these youths has been completed, enterprise support has been offered on an ongoing basis.

Last year, about 100 of these 3300 youths got an opportunity to practice the skills they acquired when some of those in the crop production enterprise were given one hectare of farmland at the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub. They were also assisted with land clearing using tractors, and inputs were provided through the World Bank-assisted Oyo State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (OYS-CARES) programme Result Area 2.

An additional over 100 youths were supported in various farm groups across 11 LGAs. In total, over 200 of the…