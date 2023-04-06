Abiodun’s victory challenged by NNPP over alleged omission of party’s name from ballot papers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Not less than 15 lawyers have been hired by the Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party to challenge the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the March 18 governorship election held in the state.

The NNPP’s legal team, led by Barrister Peter Ogah, on Thursday filed and submitted the party’s petition before the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

The election petition, with suit number EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023, dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, Governor Abiodun, and his party, the All Progressives Congress, before the tribunal over an alleged omission of the NNPP’s name on the ballot papers used for the governorship and assembly elections held on Saturday 18th of March, 2023.

NNPP, in an affidavit deposed by the State Chairman, Oginni Olaposi, insisted that the party lodged a petition with the tribunal because it was dissatisfied with the outcome of the election.

It would be recalled that…