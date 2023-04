A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, yesterday, remanded a leader of Igbo community in Lagos State, Eze Ndigbo Fredrick Nwajagu, for allegedlly threatening to bring the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the state.

Source: Guardian Newspaper