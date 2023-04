The late former Chief of General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, will be buried on July 29, 2023. Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Diya, Mr. Olawale Adekoya, disclosed this, yesterday, in Lagos. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adekoya said that the funeral rites would commence on July 26, 2023 with a […]

