Forensics institute urges Buhari to sign Federal Audit Service Bill — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to speedily sign the Federal Audit Service Bill passed by the 9th Assembly.

This is in pursuant to Section 85 of the Constitution that empowers the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) to audit Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

President, Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN), Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, at the 7th direct membership graduation in Abuja, explained that the pre-Independence audit law known as ‘The Audit Ordinance Act of 1956’ and The Public Accounts Committee Act, Cap P35, LFN 2004’ as amended, did not give the OAuGF enough leverage to function optimally.

He said: “The bill, once assented to, will empower the Auditor-General to carry out audits of all revenues accruing to the federation, expenditures of the federation from all sources, donations, grants and loans accruable to the MDAs or other public entities.”

According to the CIFCFIN…