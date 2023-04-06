Macron says counting on Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

French President Emmanuel Macron called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Thursday to “bring Russia to its senses” over Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.

The French president, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, has made clear he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders met Thursday after a formal welcome ceremony in Tiananmen Square, complete with a 21-gun salute.

In remarks to the press following their meeting, Xi said he “stood ready to issue a joint call with France” for the resumption of “peace talks as soon as possible”, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

He reiterated his support of the “solemn pledge that nuclear weapons must not be used” and for all parties to “avoid attacking civilians or…