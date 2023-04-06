Moghalu backs Soyinka’s criticism of Obi’s running mate, slams social media ‘mob’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has backed Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka’s criticism of Datti Baba-Ahmed, running mate of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

“Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka is a principled fighter for justice in our country and around the world. He is a phenomenon that unlettered and uncultured people may not fully understand in an age of lazy social media in which many don’t read or think deep,” Moghalu tweeted on Thursday.

“His endorsement of my 2019 presidential candidacy in my short-lived but impactful foray into Nigerian electoral politics remains one of the greatest honors of my life.

“I view very dimly any criticism of him simply because he’s OBJECTIVE. He survived dictators. He will survive you.”

Soyinka said during an interview that the comments of Labour Party vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed about the judiciary using “fascist language” were unacceptable.

The…