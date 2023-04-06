NDLEA extends deadline for recruitment application — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has extended the deadline for its ongoing recruitment.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Babafemi stated that the online application portal initially scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8, will remain open until midnight on Monday, April 17.

He noted that the agency chairman, Mohamed Buba Marwa, made the decision to enable applicants having challenges submitting their applications to take advantage of the additional days to complete the process.

“The online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12 and originally scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8; but with the one-week extension, the portal will remain open till midnight on Monday, April 17,” Babafemi said.

“This will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application…