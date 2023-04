The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped from 35 to 40 in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday. The ranking published on FIFA’s official website saw the Super Eagles also drop in Africa as they are now sixth on the continent. Guinea-Bissau, who shocked the Eagles on match day three of the 2023 Africa […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper