Rivers State voted quality over political sentiments, El-Rufai commends Wike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday commended Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike for choosing quality over political sentiments during the 2023 presidential elections.

El-Rufai spoke at the commissioning of the Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road in the Obio-Akpo Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers State.

“I want to, on behalf of our presidential candidate and our party, thank you and the good people of Rivers State for making the right choice of voting for Aiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” El-Rufai said.

He stated that the people of Rivers State chose quality over political sentiments, noting that it is the first time since the Fourth Republic started in 1999 that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was unable to get 25% of the vote in the state.

“It shows that the people of Rivers State can differentiate and they know when to vote for quality, and they voted quality over political sentiments. We want to thank you for providing that leadership, Governor Wike.”

During the…