TECNO’s first foldable device: The Phantom V Fold, a groundbreaking innovation | The Guardian Nigeria News

On a night of great significance, celebrities, industry titans, and other blue blood converged to witness the dawn of a new era in smartphone technology, as TECNO unveiled their latest technological wonder for the world to behold – PHANTOM V Fold. The event was a dazzling display of innovation, with attendees allowed to explore the PHANTOM V Fold’s capabilities first-hand and revel in its magnificence.

Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, shall forever be etched in the memory of all present, as TECNO introduced their latest flagship device, the PHANTOM V Fold, at The Library, amidst a spectacle filled with interactive experiences that offered attendees a glimpse into the soul of the device, without having to rely on second-hand accounts. The PHANTOM V Fold launch was a momentous occasion, attended by the entertainment industry’s eliete and other notable personalities from various fields like Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo (KCee), Linda Ikeji, Bolanle Ninalowo amongst others…