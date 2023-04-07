Abure remains Labour Party chairman, says NLC





The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that the embattled Julius Abure is still the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP). The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday issued an order restraining Abure, the party’s Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim and two others from acting as the party’s national officials. Other party […]

