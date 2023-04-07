Buhari bids farewell to Angola, UAE Ambassadors — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted two outgoing Ambassadors in farewell audiences at State House, Abuja.

The affected Ambassadors, who had kind words to say about their tour of duty in Nigeria, include Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola and Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The outgoing Angolan ambassador thanked the president for the “wise leadership you’ve been giving to Nigeria,” for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group.

He also lauded Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

Responding, Buhari recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country uses its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.

He said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option”.

The president also received the outgoing…