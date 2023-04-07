Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Saratu Umar, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect,” Adesina said.

He noted that the President had directed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, to ask the most senior director of the Commission to run its affairs in the interim.

“In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim,”

Adesina, however, did not state any reason why Umar’s appointment was terminated.

Umar was first appointed in…