FG proud of Diya’s legacy, says Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday said that the Federal Government was proud of late Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya’s legacy whom he said served his country with integrity and forthrightness.

Osinbajo made the remark during a condolence visit to the late Diya’s family at the deceased’s residence at 31 Adekunle Fajuyi Way, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

“We are here to express the sincere condolence of the President and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to my worthy predecessor in office, Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya.

“He served as effective Vice President under the regime of Gen. Sani Abacha and served his country loyally and with great conviction.

“He put everything on the line for his country, not just as a soldier but later, as a political leader and he served with forthrightness and we are extremely proud of him,” Osinbajo said.

The vice president said that he was extremely proud of the legacy that Diya left as well as all that he was able to achieve in…