GIZ, Socialander partner to empower 6,000 Nigerian Youths On Digital Skills Acquisition | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 6,000 young Nigerians are set to benefit from a free digital skills acquisition program organized by a digital marketing agency in Lagos, Socialander, in partnership with a federal enterprise, GIZ, that promotes international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work.

The free digital skills acquisition course is intended to encourage Nigerians to obtain in-demand digital and technological skills and to help them compete on a global front as the world moves more into a digital era.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Socialander, Bella Victor, said the training is aimed at equipping its beneficiaries with different digital portfolio services including digital marketing, product design & branding, digital PR, data analytics & management, among others.

“We are delighted with this partnership with GIZ as it provides us with the opportunity to equip more young Africans with digital skills, which is in line with our goals as a digital…