NSCDC pledges adequate security, deploys over 1,700 officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Michael Adaralewa has the deployment of 1,705 officers to some sensitive areas across the state with the aim of ensuring a crime-free Easter celebration.

Adaralewa gave the order through a press statement issued, signed and made available by the state Civil Defence Public Relations Officer, CDPRO Oyindamola Okuneye.

Adaralewa said the security of the lives and properties of the citizens of Oyo State is not negotiable.

The commandant disclosed this during the evaluation of the first quarter security report of all Area Commanders and Divisions in the State at the Command Headquarters old Nitel building, Agodi Ibadan.

While briefing the head of all departments and formations in the Command, the NSCDC chief noted that Christians worldwide will be celebrating Easter between April 7th and 10th to mark the end of Lent and to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He…