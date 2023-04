The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun and its governorship candidate at the March 18 election, Mr Ladi Adebutu filed a petition against the outcome of the election on Friday in Abeokuta.

The post PDP, Adebutu drag INEC, APC, Gov. Abiodun before tribunal appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper