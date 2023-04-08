Ademola Lookman set for 30th Atalanta appearance | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Super Eagles look to extend their strong start to the qualification race for Cote d’Ivoire 2024 African Cup of Nations when they face the Djurtus (Wild Dogs) of Guinea-Bissau today at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Super Eagles manager, José Peseiro is set to unleash a 42-goal strike-force of Victor Osimhen and Terem Moffi on Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 African Cup of Nation qualifier. Two teams who have made fine starts to their respective 2023 AFCON qualifying campaigns face off on Friday, March 24 when Nigeria welcome the challenge of Guinea-Bissau.…