Bauchi State’s Gov. Mohammed preaches religious, political tolerance at Easter | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday in Bauchi charged people in the state to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their religious, political and ethnic differences.

Mohammed made the call in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2023 Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The governor enjoined Christian communities in the state to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and put them into practice.

He admonished everyone in the state not to allow themselves to be divided along religious or ethnic segregations.

“We must allow peace to reign in order to make progress.

“I appeal to you all to imbibe the spirit of love for one another, forgiveness and mutual respect.

“We must regard ourselves as one and the same people irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences.

“There is also the need for continued prayers to God for the current relative peace in the state to be sustained,’’ the governor said.

Mohammed also reiterated government’s…