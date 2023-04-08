Easter: PDP urges justice, hope for national rebirth | The Guardian Nigeria News

…Charges Nigerians to Remain Optimistic

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to pray for the triumph of justice in the country and rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful Order that derives only from the will of the people.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP noted that “the coming of Easter, at the time Nigerians are despondent over the outcome of the 2023 general elections, serves as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.”

It said that “this season rekindles humanity’s assurance of victory of life over death, hope over despair, justice over injustice and the triumph of the Will of the people over the selfish and parochial scheme of an arrogant, selfish, corrupt and manipulative few”

The PDP said…