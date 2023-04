Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe | The Guardian Nigeria News

The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind at Easter.

Tinubu made the call in an Easter Goodwill Message contained in a statement signed by him on Saturday.

The president-elect enjoined Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing love to neighbours, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe as they celebrates Easter.

He noted that Easter was about renewed hope and redemption, adding that it symbolised the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

“Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.

“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday.

“As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of…