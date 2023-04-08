Egyptian leader lauds AfDB’s support to African continent | The Guardian Nigeria News

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel El-Sisi, has commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) for helping the continent deal with impact of global economic challenges.

A statement issued by AfDB said the Egyptian leader made the commendation when he received a delegation from the bank led by its President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina in Cairo.

Adesina was in Egypt to familiarise

himself with preparations ahead of the Bank’s 2023 Annual Meetings scheduled for May 22 to May 26 in the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 13 heads of state and government are expected to join the Bank’s Governors, executive directors, development partners and management at the meetings.To discuss Mobilising Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa.

According to President El-Sisi, Egypt looks forward to continuing and increasing cooperation with the bank in various development sectors.

He said the bank was closely working…