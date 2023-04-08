Enugu governor-elect, Mbah preaches unity, love at Easter | The Guardian Nigeria News

The governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has called on the people of the state to join hands to build the state into a land of collective prosperity, noting that love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.

Mbah, who also reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, enjoined the people to see themselves as one Waawa people, who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business and for tourism and living.

He stated these in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State on Saturday, adding that his election was both a clarion call to service and a rendezvous with destiny.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Mr Dan Nwomeh, Mbah said: “The occasion of Easter always presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the love and magnanimity of God in redeeming mankind through the death and resurrection of his only begotten Son. Importantly,…