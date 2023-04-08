LP crisis: New twist as ex-deputy national chairman lays claim to chairmanship position | The Guardian Nigeria News

***describes Abure, Apapa as illegal occupants

The ongoing leadership crisis in the Labour Party (LP) took a new twist at the weekend as a former Deputy National Chairman of the party (South) Callistus Okafor, declared that both the suspended national chairman, Julius Abure and the acting national chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa are illegal occupants of the seat.

Okafor who claimed that he remained the authentic national chairman of the party, explained that he got the post by virtue of his position as Deputy National Chairman of the party when the late national chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam was in office.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Okafor claimed that Abure, who has now been restrained from parading himself as party’s National Chairman by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court was Acting National Secretary, when Abdulsalam, died in 2020.

While applauding the decision of the court, Okafor further alleged that Abure announced himself as National…