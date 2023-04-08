Serie A: Dessers could replace injured Okereke as Cremonese continue relegation fight





Cyriel Dessers is in contention to replace injured compatriot, David Okereke when Serie A’s bottom two continue their desperate scrap for survival on Saturday as Cremonese visit Sampdoria. Cremonese’s injury situation remains unchanged ahead of the game at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris with Alex Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches and Okereke all still out of action,” […]

