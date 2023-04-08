Tension as APC, others can’t file petition at tribunal — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• I Was Rescued By PDP Chieftains, Not Kidnapped, APC Lawyer Clarifies

• No Petition Received Yet On Governorship Election –Tribunal

• The mission has been accomplished, Says PDP

The crisis rocking the political space in Rivers State is deepening as aggrieved parties continued to find it difficult to access the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the electoral materials used in the March 18, 2023 governorship election for inspection and consequently cannot file their petitions at the tribunal.

The 21 days deadline stipulated by the election tribunal for all parties to file their petitions was supposed to elapse yesterday (Friday).

Secretary of the election tribunal, Abubakar Umar, confirmed that it has not received any petition from any political party or governorship candidate.

The Guardian learnt that APC had almost succeeded in getting the documents on Thursday but because the party’s lawyer, Godwill Dike was whisked away by two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party…