Chukwueze helps Villarreal stun Madrid, Real Sociedad dig in







Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat by Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday in a thrilling clash ahead of their Champions League showdown against Chelsea next week. Real Sociedad beat Getafe 2-0 to tighten their grip on fourth place, while Villarreal rose to fifth after their impressive triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu. The champions remain […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper