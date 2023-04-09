Easter: Teen Ambassador Foundation offers free treatment to 1000 indigent persons in Nasarawa community | The Guardian Nigeria News

In line with the teaching of Jesus Christ, the Teen Ambassador Foundation yesterday extended its medical outreach to no fewer than 1000 indigent Nigerians in the Luvu Madaki community, Karu local council of Nasarawa state.

The beneficiaries comprising the children, the young and the aged irrespective of their gender were screened and administered drugs for the treatment and management of hepatitis, hypertension, diabetes, ulcer, malaria and HIV free of charge.

Coordinator for the foundation, Mr Samuel Munza disclosed that the intervention extended to the needy in Niger and Kaduna states last year was aimed at coming to the rescue of underprivileged Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation.

Paul Adiwu the Director General of the foundation disclosed that the intervention was a follow-up to that of last year in the community adding it was in the spirit of the Easter and Ramadan fasting period.



