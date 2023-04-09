FRSC returns N27.1m recovered in accident scene to victim’s family | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has commended the patrol teams of Osun State command for returning N27.1million recovered from an accident scene.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Sunday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction over the good conduct, honesty and sense of patriotism exhibited by the personnel.

Biu, who applauded them, said the team did not only show professionalism in doing their job but also ensured that integrity of the Corps was protected and promoted at the highest level.

He explained that the recovered amount was returned in the presence of the DPO Ipetu-Ijesa, Seriki Owena, Ilesa of Benin and the head of the Hausa community.

He commended the patrol team and the entire personnel in the Osun Command, assuring them of continued welfare to the staff across the county.

“I want to commend the entire team for being…