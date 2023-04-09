Imo Strikers lift Sheroes Cup | The Guardian Nigeria News



Imo Strikers held their own to beat Dannaz Ladies of Lagos 1-0 in the final of Sheroes Cup 02 staged inside Area 3 playground.

The only goal was registered in the 57th minute, courtesy of an own goal after a well-taken corner kick by Oparanmegwa Pattra, on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The victory ensured that the Owerri-based women’s team won the pre-season tournament organised by Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) for Nigeria Women Football (NWFL) Championship and nationwide clubs.

A total of eight clubs drawn from parts of the country participated in the week-long competition, while Imo Strikers coach Nelly Orisakwe who spoke shortly after her side emerged Champions attributed their success to hard work and prayer.

Also speaking, Dannaz Ladies coach Bashiru Fatai said the competition has helped them to discover areas where they will focus and make needed corrections before League kick-off.

At the closing ceremony, the President of RSDF, Barr. Paul Edeh, who reeled out…