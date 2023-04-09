Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to regain UFC middleweight crown







A spectacular second round knockout was all Israel Adesanya needed to defeat his long-time nemesis Alex Pereira and exorcise a demon. Adesanya suffered a controversial points loss to Pereira in their first fight, a kickboxing match. In their rematch, also in kickboxing, Adesanya was leading but was knocked out. In November 2022, in their first […]

