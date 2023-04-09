New AIG’s Ali, Mba posted to Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of fitting the right persons into appropriate roles.

AIG Mohammed Ali Ari, formerly the CP of Delta is to resume as AIG Zone 2, Lagos, while AIG Frank Mba, a former police spokesman, is to resume at the apex investigation office of the police in Force CID Annex, Alagbon, where he would supervise investigative activities in the entire south west.

Police spokesman who disclosed the new posting said: “This is in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

“The following AIGs have been posted/redeployed to the duty posts indicated against their names; AIG Zone 14 Katsina is AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, AIG Police Mobile Force is AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, AIG Special Protection…