Nnamani to Ndigbo: Shelve emotional sentiments, Tinubu will be sworn in as President | The Guardian Nigeria News

let’s support Tinubu

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, on Sunday, urged his kinsmen to shelve the emotional sentiments over the 2023 elections and support the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nnamani, in a statement, affirmed that Tinubu will be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023, “Our leaders and people should join other ethnic nationalities to negotiate for accruals from the joint Commonwealth of the Nigerian as soon as possible.

“In God’s time, Igbo elites will shake off the shackles of politico-visceral emotion, unreasonable petulance of her Youth and twin apathy and nonchalance of her elders.”

The Enugu East Senator stressed, “Ndigbo should Join the comity of other Ethnic Nationalities of Nigeria to share equitably her Palaver and resource accruals.”

He maintained that elections are over and that what is needed now is to support the incoming government and participate in order to be able to negotiate for…