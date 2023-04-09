Trial: Northern Coalition faults Ndigbo call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release | The Guardian Nigeria News

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Saturday, faulted the Ndigbo over renewed calls for the unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu from lawful custody, say it is unreasonable, unwarranted, thoughtless and unrealistic.

The coalition also said Ohanaeze’s call for Kanu’s release without trial has deepened the conviction that the determination of the Ndgbo to keep on causing widespread disturbances and terror in Nigeria is now real and cannot be avoided or deferred any longer without terrible consequences.

A statement by the coalition spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it is ridiculous that Ohanaeze should expect any responsible government to condone the mindless violence, insistent drive towards civil strife in the country and extremist terrorist actions perpetrated by IPOB on the clear instructions of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: “We condemn with all our might the renewed calls for the undue termination of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu by…