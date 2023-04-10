No Child Left Behind: Kanye’s call for inclusion of children living with Autism | The Guardian Nigeria News

Last Sunday, the wonder kid, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, successfully ended his visual art exhibition with the title, ‘No Child Left Behind’. The exhibition which took place at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was well attended by both dignitaries and art enthusiasts.

‘No Child Left Behind’ exhibition had paintings that took its viewers into a beautiful and colourful world of the abstract. Kanye’s exceptional arrest of strokes on canvas left every attendee beaming with satisfaction.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance include, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff, the President, of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Muhammed Suleiman, and many more.

The exhibition was also Kanye’s artistic way of lending a voice to World Autism Day. S

peaking at the exhibition, Canadian High Commissioner, Jamie Christoff, stated that it was always a delight to see Kanyeyachukwu’s artistic expression, which has…