Selloff ahead of Easter break depresses index by 2.28% | The Guardian Nigeria News

Contrary to the significant buying activities witnessed in previous weeks, the nation’s bourse was largely dominated by the bears last week, owing to profit-taking activities in major highly capitalised stocks ahead of the Easter celebration.

The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government declared April 7 (Good Friday) a public holiday to commemorate the 2023 Easter.

The influx of 2022 full-year numbers were not enough to impact the market positively as Airtel Africa price depreciation and profit booking in banking and consumer stocks dragged market indices.

Consequently, the All-share index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.28 per cent to close the week at 52,994.13 and N28.869 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower except NGX Insurance, which appreciated by 2.19 per cent, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth indices closed flat

In the same vein, the volume of shares traded declined significantly, as a total…