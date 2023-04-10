Stakeholders seek holistic policy to drive informal sector | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders across endeavours in Lagos state have resolved that the state government should create a policy that would regulate the activities of the informal sector, such as motorcyclists popularly known as ‘okada’ and street hawkers.

They recommended that a forum be established to bring stakeholders together on a regular basis, to maintain momentum in negotiations and proposed that academics be actively involved in policy formulation and stakeholder engagement and interactions.

Specifically, they agreed that the Lagos State Transportation Masterplan, a strategic document, is required but needs to be periodically reviewed and it must respond to the dynamic reality on ground, until its objectives are met.

The stakeholders advocated policy on economic activities on which a significant number of citizens depend for basic standard of living and establishment of strict and enforceable measures to ensure that criminals, who take advantage of these trades, are brought to book,…