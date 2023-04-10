West Bank violence kills Palestinian teen, British Israeli mother | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday claimed the lives of a Palestinian teenager and a British-Israeli mother who succumbed to injuries from a West Bank gun attack that earlier killed her two daughters.

Tensions have flared into bloodshed since last week, with heavy clashes, shootings, rocket strikes and a car-ramming attack marring a period when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.

And on Monday several ministers from Israel’s hard-right government joined a protest march by Jewish settlers, held under tight security in the north of the occupied West Bank.

In the latest West Bank shooting, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded two other people, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the army described as a raid to arrest a “terror suspect”.

Mohammed Fayez Balhan, 15, died after being shot “with live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the head, chest and abdomen”, the…