At 95, struggle continues for a better Nigeria, says Adebanjo | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘This is not the Nigeria we fought for, will pursue outcome of presidential poll to Supreme Court’

• Obasanjo visits Afenifere leader, again declines comment

• Obi: I admire, respect your courage in speaking against bad governance

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has affirmed that the group will take its case against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election to the Supreme Court.

Speaking during his address at a thanksgiving service to commemorate his 95th birthday anniversary, yesterday, at St Phillip’s Anglican Church, Ogbo Ijebu, Ogun State, the nonagenarian maintained that Nigerians should not allow their rights to be trampled upon, citing alleged electoral malpractices and brigandage during the general elections.

The elder statesman stated that his advocacy and struggle for a better Nigeria were not self-centred, but aimed at liberating the masses from shackles of poverty, oppression, unemployment, bad…