Group protest in Abuja, demands the sack of INEC Chairman — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Members of the Free Nigeria Movement on Monday, protested in Abuja over their displeasure at the outcome of the recently conducted Presidential election and the role played by the Chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The convener of the group, Dr Moses Paul, who spoke during the protest, insisted that the conduct of the election was marred by too many irregularities and pockets of ethnic-inspired violence. Consequently, the outcome was brazenly against the will of the people.

Paul, therefore, made four demands on behalf of the group among which was the immediate sack and prosecution of the INEC Chairman.

He said: “In the last 21 days, we have made a consistent call for the cancellation of the Presidential election, risking our lives amidst threats of attack by political thugs and violent merchants some of whom have since camped at the Unity Fountain.

“We have made presentations to the governments of the United States, Britain…