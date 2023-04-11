IPCSL accredited to observe Gambia general elections — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

*Mobilizes delegates from Nigeria, and 12 other countries for mission

International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc. USA, said it is mobilizing 50 delegations to The Gambia ahead of the April 15 and May 20 General Elections in the country.

The delegations would be selected from 13 countries of the United States of America, Mexico, Denmark, Germany, Haiti, Togo, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, the Republic of Benin, Kenya, Congo and Gabon.

The delegations would be led by the Africa Director and Coordinator, IPCSL Ambassador Col. Johaness M. Makouvia, for the both elections. He would be supported by the National Commandant, Nigeria and Deputy Director, African Coordination (Anglophone), Ambassador Capt. Blessing A. Akinlosotu.

The High Council has already congratulated the Africa Coordinator of IPCSL and his team for the success of the electoral observation mission which took place in Nigeria from February 25 to March 18.

“We announce that IPCSL has…