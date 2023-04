Umbrella body of Ijaw youths, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), has threatened to shutdown exploration activities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over alleged violation of Nigerian Content Laws, which deprived host communities and local contractors in the oil and gas sector of jobs and others.

The post IYC threatens to shut down SPDC operations over alleged violation of Nigerian Content Laws appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper