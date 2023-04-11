Lagos guber: PDP files case for APC, LP’s disqualification at tribunal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State and its Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) have submitted a petition before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal of Lagos State.

The party and Adediran are calling for the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) candidates in the election for non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

In the petition marked EPT/LAG/GOV/01/2023 dated April 7, the petitioners challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election on grounds of substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Law as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While INEC is the 1st respondent, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy Governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party respectively are the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th respondents.

Besides…