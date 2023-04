Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was sad to see Chelsea’s slump this season, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday. The Italian coach led the Blues between 2009-2011, winning a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010. Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League, sacked coach Graham Potter at the start […]

The post Madrid coach Ancelotti saddened by Chelsea slump appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper