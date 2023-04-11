Police officers caught assaulting man in viral video to go on trial | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has revealed plans to immediately prosecute the three officers involved in the assault of an unidentified man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday following the arrest of the three officers.

In a video that has gone viral, a police officer is seen slapping and flogging a man who was stopped on the road.

Reacting to the video, Adejobi condemned the action and assured that the officers would be arrested.

And on Tuesday, he confirmed that the officers had been arrested after which he later revealed that the three men will soon go on trial.

“Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State. These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers.

“They reported at the Force Headquarters today. The trial will soon commence. We will update you as soon as possible. Thanks,” Adejobi…