UCL: Hernandez plays down Osimhen’s absence ahead Milan vs Napoli quarter-final clash | The Guardian Nigeria News

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have today signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIFA and ECA at the 29th ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary. The long-term agreement, until 31 December 2030, reinforces the relationship between FIFA and ECA bringing long-term stability to the national team and club…

29 Mar

Ansu Fati’s father Bori Fati said Wednesday he was annoyed with how Barcelona are treating his son and would prefer for the forward to move clubs. However, he confirmed the 20-year-old would prefer to stay and succeed at the Catalan giants,…